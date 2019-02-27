About 600 undocumented Ethiopian migrants return home

Published on 27.02.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

About 600 undocumented Ethiopian migrants on Tuesday returned home from Jizan, Saudi Arabia.The International Organization for Migration (IOM) facilitated their safe repatriation, according to Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a related development, about 415 Ethiopians are expected to arrive Addis Ababa on Wednesday from Puntland, breakaway region of Somalia.

Additional 517 Ethiopian nationals are also expected to arrive home in the coming days from different countries as their return being facilitated by IOM.

Ethiopian nationals use Puntland as a route towards Yemen and on wards to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States, it is learned.