About 70 percent of Mozambicans exposed to Zoonotic diseases

Head of Mozambique’s National Institute of Health (INS), Eduardo Samo Gudo said Friday that about 70 percent of the country’s population is exposed to zoonotic diseases because they live in rural areas where the main activity is agro-livestock.Zoonosis disease is directly transmitted from animals to humans through media such as air (influenza) or through bites and saliva rabies.

According to Gudo, although these diseases continue to be neglected in many countries, in recent years they have assumed worrying proportions, including in Mozambique.

For this reason, a combination of efforts to prevent and control the outbreak of zoonotic diseases is urgently needed.

On Friday, the Mozambican ministries of Health, Agriculture and Food Security, Land Environment and Rural Development and the Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries met with their partners in Maputo in a workshop to identify solutions to prevent and combat zoonotic diseases in the country in advance.

Worldwide, zoonotic diseases account for about 60 percent of new infectious diseases, the host of which is the animal responsible for the outbreak of major epidemics.

“As little is known about these diseases, the objective of this workshop is to draw attention to the problem and find strategies to better coordinate and control these diseases in order to ensure the well-being and health of the Mozambican population,” he explained at the workshop in Maputo on Friday.

Gudo said there is still a lack of information on zoonosis but several cases have already been recorded such as bovine tuberculosis, rift valley fever, mosquito-borne viruses, chikungunya, West Nile virus, which are a public health problem.

As a measure, the country has implemented a series of actions to prevent, control and respond to health emergencies, of which zoonosis is part.

“Various actions have been taken, from inter-sectoral coordination within the country, to building laboratory capacity,” said Samo Gudo, adding that “the ability to monitor and detect these diseases has also been improved well in advance to avoid loss of human and animal life.

Scientists have warned that Sub-Saharan Africa and South East Asia are most at risk from bat viruses jumping to humans and causing new diseases that could lead to deadly outbreaks.