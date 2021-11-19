About 7m people under siege in Ethiopia’s Afar, Amhara regions: Official

About seven million people in Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia are under siege by the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Minister of Government Communications Service (GCS) Dr. Legesse Tulu said on Friday in a briefing.The Tigray fighters have taken their fight deep into neighboring Amhara and Afar regions since July after the government declared a unilateral ceasefire. So far they managed to advance nearly 600 kilometers.

They are accused of killing, looting of public resources and wide spread of abuses including rapes against civilians with the government forces recede even further.

Information reaching APA confirmed that majority of them have faced shortages of food and much needed medicines.

“Even if TPLF forces lost several battles in West Wollo and parts of Afar region, they were not dislodged from the areas they captured until this week including strategic Dessie and industrial Kombolcha cities,” Tulu said

The international community does not seem to have been concerned about the situation of the seven million people who are facing famine-like situations.

They focused about “Tigray Genocide” which was disproved by joint investigation from the United Nations Human Rights Commission and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission.

Moreover, the TPLF has carried out deliberate massacres in Afar and Amhara regions targeting innocent civilians. Yet, the international community is putting pressure on the Ethiopian government to negotiate with the TPLF, which the Ethiopian Parliament designated as a terrorist organization, rather than discouraging war crimes by TPLF.