Abuja: ECOWAS ordinary session harps on tackling terrorism

The 56th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of States and Government opened in Abuja on Saturday with President Mahammadou Issoufou of Niger calling on member states to be decisive in tackling terrorism.Issoufou, who is the Chairman, ECOWAS Authority of Heads of States and Government, said the region had been hard hit by terrorists, who are posing a threat to many national and regional achievements and developments.

Issoufou said that it had, therefore, become very important for member states to respond to the recurring attacks.

“The creation of a common area of peace, security and economic integration is with without the slightest doubt the key to the future of our region. Current regional and global developments in security, constrain me to dwell on the security situation of our region.

“We therefore hope that the prompt implementation of the recommendations of our extraordinary summit on terrorism held on Sept. 14, in Ouagadougou will enable us to collectively meet this challenge, which appears to be an attack by faithless criminals on our dignity and Sovereignty.”

He advised that it was necessary to respond to terrorists’ attacks with firmness and determination.

He added that counter-terrorism had a global dimension that should make the entire international community to join in the fight.

The chair of the meeting said that apart from the issue of regional insecurity, ECOWAS should remain focused on economic reform projects and programmes, and called for a step up of efforts to develop economic infrastructure, boost intra-regional trade, and promote macro-economic convergence.

Issoufou stressed the need for continuous work and commitment toward the implementation of the ECOWAS Single Currency, explaining that doing so would promote the socio-economic well-being of the people.

Also the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Brou, said three major issues – security, political stability, and economic development – would require the attention of the authority of heads of states.

“In the past 11 months of 2019, terrorist attacks increased by almost 80 per cent compared to the same period in 2018 and caused more than 1,800 civilian casualties.

“This situation has led to a humanitarian crises with the displacement of nearly 2.8 million people and the closure of hundreds of schools.

“I will like to welcome the decision of the West African Monetary and Economic Union (UEMOA) Summit to disburse and initial amount of 100 million dollars to support this effort,” Brou said.

Brou said that the region has made good progress in deepening democracy and showing positive achievements economically.