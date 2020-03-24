Abuja National Mosque shut over coronavirus pandemic

Following the instruction of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, the management of the Abuja National Mosque has ordered the immediate suspension of five daily congregational and Jumma’ah prayers to prevent the spread of coronavirus.This is contained in a statement made by the head of administration of the Mosque Mr. Yusuf Nwoha, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The management also suspended all gatherings and other activities in the National Mosque.

”In view of the current health issue that is COVID19 crisis, the National Mosque Management has decided to suspend five daily congregational and Jumma’at prayers, gatherings and other activities in the Mosque and its environs.

”The open space markets and restaurants attached to the Mosque are also to be closed. While praying to almighty Allah to protect us from this pandemic and guide us right.

”We kindly solicit for corporation and understanding of worshippers and the general Public in this regard,” the statement said.