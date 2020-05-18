Access Bank Ghana donates food, other items worth over GHC300,000 to 15 Municipalities

The Access Bank Ghana has given out palliatives worth over GHC300,000 to over 15 Municipalities across Ghana.The palliatives, which include sanitary and personal protective equipment like gloves, sanitizers, face masks, rice, cooking oil, tomato puree, canned mackerel, soaps and toilet rolls were distributed to the vulnerable persons in the Municipalities to mitigate the negative impact of the coronavirus on their businesses and livelihoods.

Speaking on the distribution of the palliatives, the Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Mr. Olumide Olatunji, noted that Coronavirus has caused hardships to many people across the country, especially the vulnerable and less privileged in the society.

Olatunji said that Access Bank was appreciative of the measures taken by the government to check the spread of the virus and that it was necessary for other stakeholders to lend their support in mitigating the effects of the pandemic on Ghanaians.

“We need to be relentless in our fight against this pandemic and that is why in addition to the several safety measures we have put in place across our bank, we continue to extend our support to complement governments efforts by providing relief to people we work with and live with in the communities, where we operate,” Olatunji said.

He disclosed that the bank’s financial contribution towards the COVID-19 fight so far was now over GHS1.2 million, having donated over GHS 400,000 to Ghana’s COVID-19 relief fund and a fully equipped ambulance to cater for healthcare delivery on the University of Professional Studies campus and nearby communities.

Local media reports on Monday said that the Municipal Chief Executives and traditional leaders, who received the items on behalf of their people, expressed appreciation for the palliatives extended to them by the bank and urged their people to observe the preventive protocols outlined by the authorities.

The reports added that the beneficiaries are spread across 10 regions, which include Korle-Klottey, Ayawaso East, Old Fadama, La Nkwantanang, Ashaiman Municipal, Ga East and Kpong Katamanso all in Greater Accra.

Others are Asokore Mampong together with Aboabo in Ashanti, New-Juaben in Eastern; Takoradi Municipal, Fanteakwa District and Tarkwa-Nsuaem in Western; Ho Municipal in Volta, Techiman Municipal in Bono East, Sanerugu in Northern, Kassena Nankana West in Upper East and Wa Municipal in Upper West.