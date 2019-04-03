Access Bank lists N15bn green bond on Nigerian bourse

Access Bank Plc. has listed its N15 billion green bond on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange.The five-year, 15.5 percent fixed rate senior unsecured green bonds, which will mature on March 18, 2024, has been described as the first-ever climate bonds standard certified corporate green bond to be issued in Africa.

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc., Mr. Herbert Wigwe, said: “With our pace-setting experience in mainstreaming of sustainability in our business operations, we are confident that this green bond will further help in supporting environmentally friendly investors to meet their investment objectives, while simultaneously supporting the bank’s customer towards realising growth opportunities in the fast-developing low carbon economy.”

The report by Nigeria’s Punch newspaper on Wednesday said that the Associate Executive Director, Capital Markets, FMDQ, Ms. Tumi Sekoni, congratulated the issuer for the successful issue of the green bond in the Nigerian debt capital market.

It added that Sekoni noted that the bond will help to address climate and environmental challenges in a sustainable manner to deliver prosperity for Nigerians and further deepen the domestic debt capital market by increasing the range of investible debt securities in the markets, invariably contributing to Nigeria’s development.

($1=N305)