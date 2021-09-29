International › APA

Happening now

Accra as UNESCO’s World Book capital 2023

Published on 29.09.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

The Ghanaian capital Accra has won the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) highly competitive World Book Capital for the year 2023 award, APA learnt on Wednesday.Began in 2001, UNESCO designates the World Book Capital to a city every year. 

 In a statement UNESCO’s Director-General Audrey  Azoulay, said the Ghanaian city will by virtue of being picked, will carry the title from 23rd April 2023 to 22nd April 2024. 

23rd April is marked globally as the World Book and Copyright Day.

Azoulay’s statement said Accra was picked thanks to its unmistakable emphasis on youth potential and its  role in deepening and enriching Ghanaian culture.

Accra’s bid beat others from cities such as the Hungarian capital Budapest, Jakarta, Indonesia, the city of Constanta in Romania and Saint-Marc of Haiti. 

Accra is the 23rd city to hold the title, coming immediately after the Mexican city of Guadalajara in 2022.

The Georgian capital Tbilisi holds the current title, a reign which began on 23rd April 2021 and ran out on 22nd April 2022.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top