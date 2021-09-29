Accra as UNESCO’s World Book capital 2023

Published on 29.09.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

The Ghanaian capital Accra has won the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) highly competitive World Book Capital for the year 2023 award, APA learnt on Wednesday.Began in 2001, UNESCO designates the World Book Capital to a city every year.

In a statement UNESCO’s Director-General Audrey Azoulay, said the Ghanaian city will by virtue of being picked, will carry the title from 23rd April 2023 to 22nd April 2024.

23rd April is marked globally as the World Book and Copyright Day.

Azoulay’s statement said Accra was picked thanks to its unmistakable emphasis on youth potential and its role in deepening and enriching Ghanaian culture.

Accra’s bid beat others from cities such as the Hungarian capital Budapest, Jakarta, Indonesia, the city of Constanta in Romania and Saint-Marc of Haiti.

Accra is the 23rd city to hold the title, coming immediately after the Mexican city of Guadalajara in 2022.

The Georgian capital Tbilisi holds the current title, a reign which began on 23rd April 2021 and ran out on 22nd April 2022.