Accra hit by earth tremor

Published on 25.06.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

The Ghanaian capital Accra has been shaken by a magnitude four earth tremor on Wednesday evening, sending terrified residents scampering to safety.Local media reported that homes shook from the tremor which lasted for close to ten minutes and assumed a depth of 10km at 22.57pm. 

People in residential areas of the capital were seen running helter-skelter as the tremor shook the ground in several parts of Accra.

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority has warned that the tremor is indicative of an imminent earthquake in the city.

According to the Authority, Wednesday evening’s tremor consisted of a foreshock, measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale, before the main tremor measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale. 

There was an aftershock measured at 3.5 on the Richter scale.

