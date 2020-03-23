Accra stands still for market fumigation against COVID-19

The capital city of Accra on Monday stood still as the major markets were closed for the commencement of nationwide fumigation exercise, as part of efforts to fight the dreaded Coronavirus, COVID-19.As early as 6 am, the various streets were virtually empty, contrary to the usual hustling and busy nature of the road.

The traffic situation in the Central Business district of Accra was virtually a ghost area.

There was evidence of empty streets, awaiting the fumigation team to disinfect the various streets, as part of the efforts to improve the sanitation situation in the capital.

A major disinfection exercise is expected to take place throughout the country on Monday, in at least 1,000 market centres across the country simultaneously.

The exercise, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has explained, is to help enhance the conditions of hygiene in the markets in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the bid to rid the streets of the crowd, dthe government directed traders not to open for business on Monday to allow for uninterrupted exercise.

They are, however, expected to return to normal business on Tuesday.