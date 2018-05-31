Activists advocates for erection of Um Nyobe’s monument

Andre Blaise Essama, activist advocating for the recognition of nationalists has insisted the monument of Reuben um Nyobe must be erected in the city of Douala.

The site for the construction a monument in honour of Um Nyobe was destroyed by some Sawa chiefs of the Bell Canton on Saturday on grounds that they had not been consulted by the Douala City Council before starting the works.

However, Andre Blaise Essama led a a group of activists to clesn the site which was brought down by the chiefs before to clean it up and announce works must continue on the site.

This attracted a large crowd at the site paralysing circulation around Mobile Njo Njo in Bonapriso before security stepped in to clear the crowd from the streets.

Andre Blaise Essama has been locked up twice for pulling down the colonial monument of General Leclerc as he says those who fought for the nation must rather be honoured.