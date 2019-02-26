Activists want Uganda’s ambassador to Burundi to resign over assaulting police officer

A cross section of Uganda’s Human rights activists have called for the resignation of Uganda’s ambassador to Burundi Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza.This follows a Video in which Maj Gen Kyaligonza with his military guards were filmed assaulting a yet-a female traffic officer who stopped them after they made a wrongful U-turn

The video that has since gone viral attracted condemnation of Kyaligonza’s actions from across the board.

In a statement recorded at police the assaulted police office alleges that she was beaten by the Military Police guards as well as Kyaligonza before her uniform was torn.

Dr. Livingston Sewanyana, the Executive Director Foundation for Human Rights Initiative has condemned the assault on the traffic officer, saying they want government to act against this kind of behavior.

Dr Sewannyana says the impunity of security officers needs to be dealt with since it reminds people of Uganda’s dark history.

The spokesperson of the opposition Forum for Democratic Party Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda said they are concerned by the high level of impunity and disregard of the law shown by senior government officials.

He said it’s increasingly becoming difficult for ordinary citizens to respect the law without senior government officials leading by example.

The Uganda Peoples Defence Force (UPDF) Spokesperson Brig. Gen Richard Karemire released a statement indicating that the two bodyguards; Peter Bushindiki and John Robert Okurut had been arrested and are currently detained at Military Police headquarters.

Uganda Police have summoned Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza over the alleged assault of a traffic officer on duty.

The summons sent to Kyaligonza through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs given his diplomatic status as Uganda’s Ambassador to Burundi.