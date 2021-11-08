Addis Ababa: AU denies relocation reports

The African Union Commission has dismissed social media reports suggesting that its chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahammat has called for a temporary relocation of its offices and staff from conflict-ridden Ethiopia.The AU is headquartered in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

In a statement, the chairman’s spokesperson Mr Ebba Kalondo said such reports are false.

“The African Union Commission has learnt of the existence of a report circulating on social media purporting to be an official internal memo attributed to the chairperson of the Commission, allegedly calling for a temporary relocation of the Commission and its staff from Ethiopia. The said report is fake news and has no basis in fact nor form,” he said.

Mahamat ,last week, said his office was following with deep concern the escalation of military confrontation in Ethiopia where federal forces are locked in a vicious war with rebels in its Tigray and Amhara regions.

The chairperson urged all parties to the conflict to safeguard the territorial integrity, unity and national sovereignty of Africa;s second most populous country.

He further urged the belligerents to engage in dialogue to seek a peaceful solution to the crisis.

The AUC chairperson called for the immediate cessation of hostilities, the full respect for the life and property of civilians, as well as state infrastructure.