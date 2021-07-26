Addis Ababa: Bad weather mars air traffic

All domestic and international flights which were bound to land at the main international airport in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa have been diverted to nearby airports due to bad weather, Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement on Monday.“Misty weather in Addis Ababa disrupted air traffic as several flights coming to Bole International Airport have been forced to divert to nearby airport, the airlines said.

“As safety is our top priority, flights to Addis Ababa are now landing at alternate airports and will be back to their original destination when the weather improves. We will keep you updated on the status of the flights” it stated.

The airline apologizes to customers for the inconveniences caused beyond its control.

According to the statement, flights to Addis Ababa are now landing at alternative airports, such as in neighboring Djibouti, to ensure the safety of passengers.

Passengers will be flown back to Ethiopia once the weather improves, the statement said.

Ethiopian Airlines is expected to provide up-to-date information on the state of affected flights.