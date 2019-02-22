Addis Ababa launches project to build public parks

The Addis Ababa city administration on Thursday launched a project to convert river banks of the city into public parks and green spaces at a cost of $1,017,149,355.96The project, which will be implemented by Varnero PLC, is expected to take three years for completion, it was noted.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Engineer Takele Uma, deputy mayor of Addis Ababa city, said the project, which was initiated by the Prime Minister, is for all Ethiopians and residents of Addis Ababa.

He further said “we will try to make Addis Ababa (meaning new flower in Amharic) live up to its name.