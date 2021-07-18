Addis Ababa Police detain 323 people for alleged support to rebel TPLF

The Addis Ababa City Police on Saturday said they have arrested 323 individuals who allegedly financed and collaborated with the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).Addis Ababa City Police Commissioner Getu Argaw said the individuals were suspected of supporting the rebel TPLF financially and materially, carrying firearms and burning the Ethiopian national flag.

In a surprise search, the police said military uniforms of Tigray Spwcial Forces, firearms of different types including pistols Klashshianchoves were caught in the residence of the suspects.

Meanwhile, forces in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region repordely have released around 1,000 government soldiers captured during recent fighting, the head of its ruling party said, as both sides prepared for a showdown over contested land in the west of the region.

Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), told Reuters by satellite phone late on Friday that they have released 1,000 low-ranking soldiers.

“More than 5,000 (soldiers) are still with us, and we will keep the senior officers who will face trial,” he said.

He said the soldiers had been driven to Tigray’s southern border with the Amhara region on Friday, but did not say who received them or how the release was negotiated. The release of the soldiers is not verified by a third party.