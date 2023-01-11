Addis-based Africa disease control HQ inaugurated

African Union Commission and Chinese officials on Wednesday inaugurated the first phase of the China aided African Center Disease Control (Africa CDC) Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.Chairperson of the AUC Moussa Faki Mahamat led the inauguration with China’s new foreign minister Qin Gang.

Mahamat lauded the realization of the Africa CDC headquarters saying the facility is a manifestation of the growing partnership between China and the continent.

According to him, the Africa CDC will have a paramount significance in strengthening public health services, diagnostic capabilities and reinforce readiness to mitigate major health problems across Africa.

The chairperson further said the two sides signed MoUs to work in collaboration in peace and security, food sufficiency and health sectors.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the Africa CDC headquarters is believed to smarten and strengthen healthcare services in the continent.

The Chinese minister stated that the Africa CDC which has been built with the financial support of the Chinese government is an epitome of the flourishing China-Africa cooperation.

He further reiterated China’s commitment to strong solidarity and cooperation in multi-faceted areas.

He said 52 African countries and the African Union have so far signed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation agreement with China, noting that the China- Africa corporations have made historic achievements over the past decade.

China will continue its advocacy for realization of proper representation of Africa in the United Nations Security Council and other international platforms.

China is committed to supporting Africa’s drive to expand road and railway infrastructures with the view to support the African Continental Free Trade Area initiative, the Chinese foreign minister said.