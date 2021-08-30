International › APA

Addis city authorities prohibit spike in house rent

Published on 30.08.2021 at 03h21 by APA News

The Addis Ababa municipal authorities have prohibited landlords in the city from either increasing house rents or evicting tenants for the next three months, APA can report on Monday.The move came as part of measures aimed at tackling rising inflation and its impacts on residents of the city.

The administration has recently been receiving a significant number of complaints regarding unreasonable rent rises, says the administration Press Secretary office on Saturday.

The City Council discussed the issue last Tuesday and passed a regulation that bans any increase on rent fees for the next 90, says the office in a statement.

The regulation became effective as of Tuesday, August 24, 2021, says the office, adding the moratorium on eviction could be extended beyond 90-day.

Meanwhile, the deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa, Adanech Abiebie last Tuesday announced that information was being solicited on concealed consumer goods in a bid to protect buyers from unfair trading.

She said the city administration has set up a special task force in charge of protecting residents from illegal marketing practices that are exacerbating the inflation and related socio-economic problems.

Adanech noted that the task force has managed to unearth various kinds of consumer goods hoarded by illegal traders who intended to pressure the market in the city.

