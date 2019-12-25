Addis hit by acute fuel shortage

Fuel shortage has hit major cities in Ethiopia, aggravating the already inadequate transportation service across the country since Monday, APA can report.There have been long queues of vehicles outside fuel stations waiting for hours to buy fuel on Wednesday morning.

The government is yet to respond to the situation.

Fuel station managers complained to the African Press Agency they are not getting fuel in time from the Ethiopian Petroleum Supply Enterprise (EPSE).

Alemayehu Tsegaye, a public relations senior expert at EPSE, said on Wednesday no reduction was made in the amount of fuel import.

The country is importing daily the same amount of fuel as it was in the past days via Djibouti and Sudan with more than 300 fuel tankers, he said.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI) as well as the Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Natural Gas said they are not authorised to control fuel distribution in the country.

Continuing the fuel shortages and consequent transportation disruptions are to be expected in the coming days as the causes of the shortage are not identified