Addis hosting Ethio-Kenya trade, investment forum

Ethio-Kenya Trade and Investment Forum opened on Friday in Addis Ababa at the Skylight hotel in the presence of Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed and Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta.In his opening remarks the Ethiopian Prime Minister highlighted the opening up of the country and the economic reforms underway as a catalyst for strengthening the trade relations between the two east African nations.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, on his part, said, the aspirations of the peoples and Governments of Ethiopia and Kenya towards development, integration, regional peace and security is exemplary and commendable.

On the occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu appreciated the commitment of the Governments and Peoples of Kenya and Ethiopia for strengthening ties in investment, business, agriculture and infrastructure.

“Ethio-Kenya relationship is built upon solid shared history, common culture and common destiny that has transcended the test of time,” he added.

The minister commended the decision of the High-Level Kenyan business delegation to come to Ethiopia, which he says, bolsters cooperation in trade, business, infrastructure and investment.

The economic forum which aims to strengthen economic and trade partnerships between Kenya and Ethiopia, attracted over 100 Kenyan government officials, corporate and businesses.

The Kenyan President, along with the over 100 government officials, corporate and Kenya’s businesses arrived in Addis Ababa Friday morning.

Upon arrival, the delegation was received by Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed.

The Kenyan delegation and President Kenyatta will also visit various development projects, including the Hawassa industrial park.