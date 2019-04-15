Addis: Ivanka Trump pays tribute to plane crash victims

Ivanka Trump who began a tour of Africa over the weekend has visited a church in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Monday to pay tribute to the victims of last month’s plane crash.Ivanka was accompanied by USAID Administrator Mark Green and Acting OPIC President and CEO Dave Bohigian to the Holy Trinity Church.

While there the daughter of the US president Donald Trump who is his special adviser met with religious leaders representing the diverse faiths of those who perished in the crash, before laying a wreath, and observing a moment of silence.

All 157 passengers and crew died when Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 en route to the Kenyan capital Nairobi plunged from the sky six minutes after takeoff from the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa.

The vicitms included 21 UN workers.

Ms Trump who is on a tour of Africa on Sunday toured several facilities in Addis Ababa including a textile plant and a coffee shop.

She will later in the week visit Ivory Coast.