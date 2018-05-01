Addis to host African Free Trade ministerial confab

Preparations are underway for the Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 11-15 May 2018, the UN Economic Commission for Africa said on Tuesday.According to the official website of the Commission, the conference is a follow up to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) signed by 44 countries in Kigali, Rwanda, earlier this year.

It will address the theme: “African Continental Free Trade Area; creating fiscal space for jobs and economic diversification.”

Key topics including agriculture and Africa’s transformation, financing infrastructure, and an integrated strategy for the Sahel priorities for tackling Illicit Financial Flows in Africa are among others that will be deliberated at the conference.

A preparatory meeting of the Committee of Experts from 11-12 May will precede the ministerial segment of the conference.

On March 22nd this year, African leaders signed the agreement in Kikali, Rwanda establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the biggest free trade agreement since the establishment of the WTO.

AfCFTA is among the top priorities in the AU Agenda 2063, which provides for a new vision for Africa’s development over the next five decades.

The trade pact is expected to spur economic growth, industrialization, improve infrastructure development and business diversification.

The agreement also creates a framework to deal with transit issues between countries.

African heads of government agreed to establish a continental free trade area in 2012 and started negotiations in 2015.

The agreement brings together 1.2 billion people with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of over $2 trillion.

The agreement commits countries to removing tariffs on 90 percent of goods, with 10 percent of “sensitive items” to be phased in later.