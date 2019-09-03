Addis to host global forum on human settlements

The fourteenth edition of the Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS 2019), will be held in Addis Ababa later this week.It will be held on Thursday and Friday at the United Nations Conference Centre under the theme ‘Sustainable Development of Cities and Human Settlements in the Digital Era.”

GFHS 2019 will bring together over 400 delegations from national and international institutions and organizations

The Forum will support campaigns on smart localities and the use of digital technology for inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable cities on the African continent and beyond.

At the end of the event, the Addis Ababa Declaration will be presented, providing contributions to the World Urban Campaign and the World Urban Forum 2020, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in February.

The Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards Ceremony 2019 (SCAHSA 2019) will also be held, which recognizes the excellence of practices and innovations in this area and to which more than 300 projects from around the world aspire.

With the support of the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry, the forum will be organized by the Global Forum on Human Settlements, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, the International Telecommunication Union and the World Urban Campaign.