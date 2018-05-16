Aduana in 3-3 draw with Raja Club of Morocco in CAF competition

Ghana’s sole contender in the CAF Confederations Cup, Aduana Stars, on Wednesday put up a spirited fight to secure a 3-3 with Raja Club of Morocco in their Group A match played at the Nana Agymang Badu Park in Ghana.The Ghanaian representatives fought hard to share the spoils with the North Africans, who almost stole the show at Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

The Moroccan side opened scoring after 11 minutes through Mahmoud Benhalib, who had a brace on the day.

Aduana player, Oba Ikama levelled the score in the 21st minute, but that was short lived, as Raja went ahead with a goal by Mabidi Lema in the 38th minute of the match, bringing the half time score line at 2-1 in favour of the visitors.

Early in the second half, Caleb Amankwah got the equalizer in the 49th minute, but Mahmoud Benhalib made it 3-2 for the visitors in the 60th minute.

It took substitute and former Raja Casablanca hitman, Nathaniel Asamoah to fetch a late equalizer in the 95th minute of injury time to end the 6-goal thriller.

Aduana will have to win their remaining matches in order to progress beyond the group stage of the championship.