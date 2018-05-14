AfCFTA: Consumer spending to hit $1.4 trillion by 2020 – Official

With the implementation of the Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Africa will have a combined GDP of $3 billion annually as consumer spending is forecast to hit $1.4 trillion by 2020, African Union Commission Official said.Speaking at the 51st session of the Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Monday, Deputy Chairperson of the Commission Kwesi Quartey said the AfCFTA will also raise intra-Africa trade by as much as $35 billion per year.

His remark came as the UN Economic Commission for Africa called for bold actions from AU member states to ratify the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a means to be a powerful tool for driving industrialisation, economic diversification and development across the continent.

“Africa’s ability to do business is what is going to drive the AfCFTA agreement. The potential of inter Africa trade is enormous and if we take advantages of economic of scale, creation of job opportunities, generation of income, mobility of investment capital, we will be exploring our consumer market of one billion people” Quartey said.

He said Africa must advance its integration agenda and press forward from 55 fragmented economies into a larger market.

He claimed that with increasing of intra-Africa trade by two percent, the continent’s GDP will grow by 10 percent.

Africa’s ability to trade with itself as well as with the rest of the world will be a game-changer, said the deputy chairperson who stressed the need for the continent to produce processed goods.

Speaking on the occasion UNECA Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary Dr. Vera Songwe said about 30 percent of the African population will have higher income as the trade pact gets working.

Integration is already happening in the continent and the CFTA will ensure economic panafricanism among the African people who are already trading each other, she claimed.

44 AU member states signed the continental free trade area in March in Kigali, Rwanda.

Kenya and Ghana were the latest to ratify the African Continental Free Trade Area last week