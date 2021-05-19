AfCFTA: Morocco to finalize offer on trade in goods, services

Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, on Tuesday, held talks with the Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretary General, Wamkele Mene, during the latter’s visit to Rabat.During the meeting, the Moroccan minister emphasised the importance of the entry into force of the AfCFTA for the commercial and economic development of the continent, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Mr. Bourita reaffirmed Morocco’s commitment to working for the finalization of its offer regarding trade in goods and services, in support of the AfCFTA Secretary General’s efforts, with a view to a strong and sustainable partnership, the statement added.

The two parties also discussed the conclusion of Phase II on protocols relating to investment, intellectual property rights, competition and electronic commerce, recalling the role of the AfCFTA Secretariat in supporting member states to speed up the negotiations of these instruments.

To this end, the two officials reiterated their common desire to join together the efforts of states to perfect the objectives set out in Agenda 2063.

Mr. Bourita emphasized the respect, in terms of recruitment, of the principles of geographical distribution and gender balance, in order to stay in line with the spirit and the letter of the institutional reform of the African Union, which the Secretariat of the AfCFTA should ensure.

At the end of their meeting, the two officials agreed on the importance of supporting the private sectors of member states to promote intra-Africa trade for a more integrated and prosperous continent.