AfCFTA Secretariat to be commissioned Monday

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat building will be commissioned on Monday in Accra by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and handed over to the African Union Commission.According to local media reports on Sunday, the handing over ceremony will be attended by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, the newly elected Secretary-General of AfCFTA, the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Chairman of the Council of State, Senior Government Officials and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

The reports added that a limited number of guests from the private sector and other Public Sector Organisations have been invited to witness the ceremony due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ceremony will be broadcast live through local and international television networks and social media platforms to a global audience,” the reports said.

Ghana was selected to host the Secretariat of AfCFTA by Member States of the African Union at the 12th African Union (AU) Extraordinary Summit held in Niamey, Niger in July 2019.

The AfCFTA Secretariat will administer the free trade agreement for a Single Market for the Continent’s 55 countries with a population of about 1.2 billion and a total Gross Domestic Product of about US$2.5 trillion.