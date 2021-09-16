International › APA

Happening now

AfCFTA success demands mindset shift by African firms – Official

Published on 16.09.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

The success of the African Continental Free Trade Area will demand a major mindset shift by the business community to ensure that there is greater confidence in local products, a senior official has said.Speaking during a meeting with the South African business community in Cape Town on Wednesday, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) head of export development Oluranti Doherty said unlocking the AfCFTA market would require a change of mindset.  

“It will require courage on the part of traders to seek out new market opportunities on the continent, rather than the current convention of jumping on a plane to China and other countries overseas,” Doherty said. 

She said the forthcoming Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) set for the South African port city of Durban in November this year would provide a platform for the African private sector to gauge the level of opportunities offered by the AfCFTA.

“We see the IATF playing a significant role in making intra-African trade a reality thereby supporting the implementation of the AfCFTA by providing a platform for buyers and sellers, investors and governments, to connect, exchange trade, investment and market information and conclude business deals,” Doherty said. 

Afreximbank is on a roadshow together with the African Union and the AfCFTA Secretariat to promote the IATF2021, which is set to take place from 15-21 November. 

The Cape Town roadshow featured a panel discussion under the theme “Unlocking Regional and Global Value Chains Through the Implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area”.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement