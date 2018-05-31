Afcon 2019: Bafoussam in doubt ahead of Caf inspection mission

An inspection mission from the Confederationof African Football, CAF and the Roland Berger auditing firm is expected in Cameroon in June to carry out a third inspection mission on the nation’s facilities to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroon’s Minister of Sport’s and Physical Education, Pierre Ismael Bidoung Mkpatt revealed the team is expected to arrive in the first quarter of June where they will tour all the host cities of the competition.

Ahead of the inspection mission, local authorities in the regions have been trying to assess the work done at their various levels in order to meet up with the various deadlines set up by the Confederation of African Footbaal.

It is the case with the West Region where the Governor Awa Fonka Augustine visited the various construction sites on the 28 and 29 May to assess works.

He started his tour at the Kouekong municipal stadium in Bafoussam before proceeding to Bana and Bangou where he visited some hotels under construction.

He sounded reassured at the level of works going on at the various hotel sites and sounded optimistic with the accomodation the Region would offer to visitors during the competition.

He was however less enthousisatic about the construction works on going at the stadia whic according to him stand at 15-26 percent.

“As concerns training stadia, the execution rate stands at 15 to 26% … at the main stadium in Kouekong, there are some works that still need to be done inside the stadium, “said the Governor of the West Region.

At the level of the Bafoussam referral hospital, works have really not progressed and are moving at a slow pace according to sources on the ground.

However, the Governor reassured that the firm charged with the construction of the hospital has been urged to speed up works and said other partners and equally contributing to see the health facility erected on time.

Several questions have been raised on the Region’s slow pace at meeting up with deadlines at various levels as the Caf mission prepares to step foot in Cameroon but Governor Fonka Augustine has quashed any fears reasurings his Region will be up to pace before Caf’s chief whips arrive.