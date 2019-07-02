Afcon 2019 : Cameroon battle for top spot against Benin

Top spot will be up for grasp when the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon face the Squirrels of Benin in their Group F clash of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

A win for the Indomitable Lions will ceent their place at the top of the group despite already qualifying for the second round.

Head coach Clarence Seedorf has waved off claims it will be an easy match as he has called for his charges to go all out for the win.

Striker Stephane Bahoken who was at the press conference on Monday said they are motivated to win the group so as to remain in Ismaila and play their round of 16 clash there.

You can follow the Live commentaries here on JournalduCameroun.