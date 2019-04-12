Afcon 2019: Cameroon drawn in Group F alongside Ghana

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have been drawn in Group F of the 2019 Africa Cup of nations against West African rivals Ghana.

Benin and Guinea Bissau complete the group after the draw was conducted in the Egytian capital Cairo on Friday evening.

Hosts Egypt have been drawn in Group A alongside the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe. Nigeria take on Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi in Group B.

Senegal and Algeria clash in Group C as Kenya and Tanzania will look to gatecrash the party for a place in the knockout stages of the competition.

The draw seem straightforward on paper for the big teams but for Group D which has been described as the group of death with Morocco, Cote D’Ivoire and South Africa to battle for supremaacy as underdogs Namibia will look to have a say in who makes it to the next round.

The draaw was not kind to Afcon debuttants Mauritania who were drawn in Group E alongside regulars, Tunisia, Mali and Angola.

The tournament kicks off in Egypt on June 21.

Complete draw:

Group A : Egypt, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Group B : Nigeria, Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi

Group C : Senegal, Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania

Group D :Morocco, Cote D’Ivoire, South Africa and Namibia

Group E : Tunisia, Mali, Angola and Mauritania.

Group F : Cameroon, Ghana, Guinea Bissau and Benin