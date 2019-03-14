Afcon 2019: Cameroon name squad to face Comoros

Indomitable Lions head coach Clarence Seedorf has named a 23-man squad to face Comoros next weekend in the final round of matches for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Clarence Seedorf has decided to maintain almost the same group except Villareal striker Karl Toko Ekambi and the injured Jeando Fuchs of Sochaux who are absent from the squad.

Switzerland-based Jean Pierre Nsamè of Young Boys returns to the squad after a long spell out as well as Arnaud Djoum of Hearts in Scotland who has beeen called up for the first time by Clarence Sedorf.

There is no place in the squad for Paul Georges Ntep who has found game time difficult to come by at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg while Vincent Aboubakar continues to recover from an injury sustained last year.

Les 23 Lions indomptables de Seedorf pour affronter les Comores à la dernière journée des éliminatoires de la CAN Total Égypte 2019. L’entrée en stage est prévue le 18 mars à Yaoundé. Le mars a lieu le 23 mars 2019 au stade Ahmadou Ahidjo de Yaoundé. pic.twitter.com/fLZmpQzIk1 — Fecafoot-Officiel (@FecafootOfficie) March 14, 2019

Cameroon need just one point to qualify for the competition scheduled to take place in Egypt later this year after the African Champions were stripped oof the hosting rights.