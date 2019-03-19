AFCON 2019: Cameroon record full house ahead of Comoros game

Cameroon’s indomitable lions have had their first training session at the Annex Omnisport stadium in Yaounde ahead of Saturday’s 2019 AFCON qualifier against Comoros.

All the 23 players summoned by Head Coach Clarence Seedorf took part in this first training session.

The session, which was done under the close supervision of coaches Clarence Seedorf and Patrick Kluivert involved the traditional warm-ups, ball works, corner kick strategies, ball possession and other tactical drills.

Speaking at the end of the over one hour training session, Idriss Carlos Kameni one of Cameroon’s goal keepers appealed to media men to avoid information that will create polemics and promised they will give their best for Cameroon to obtain the 2019 AFCON qualification and more.

“I have been in this team for 19 years now and as an elder to the other players, I always galvanize them. I will not allow that victory passes us by.” Kameni said to the press.

He equally called on football fans to massively turn out on Saturday to support them.

Saturday’s match against Comoros is a crucial one as concerns Cameroon’s participation in the 2019 AFCON build for Egypt, all they need is a win, and everything will be set.