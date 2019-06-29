Afcon 2019 : Cameroon 0 vs 0 Ghana (Full Time)

STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #CMRGHA pic.twitter.com/C5mNsBDF8e — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 29, 2019

-Andre Franck Zambo Anguissa has been voted Man of the Match for the second game running..

#TotalAFCON2019

After his stellar performance, Zambo Anguissa has been selected as the Total Man of the Match. Congrats!#CMRGHA #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/IfZU1lQ1sQ — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 29, 2019

-It ends here all square and to be fair it was a disappointing second half to say the least with aa lot of sloppy play and no tempo or rhythm. At the end of it all, Cameroon remain top of the group with four points while Ghana are still looking for their first win of the competition. Attention in the group now turns to the clash between Guinea Bissau and Benin.

Full Time: Cameroon 0-0 Ghana

90+3′: Kana Biyik is down in the box after making a last ditch tackle to prevent Asamoah Gyan to get a sight on goal. Corner for Ghana and that will certainly be the last chance of the game.

90′: There will be THREE minutes of added time

88′:Ghana are getting much of the ball here as Owusu lays off to Thomas Partey but his shot is disappointinly over the bar.

86′: What a chance for Ghana. Kana Biyik plays a clumsy sideways pass to Ngadeu which is intercepted by Owusus who has just replaced J. Ayew. The striker drives forward and unleashes a strike that hits the crossbar. close there.

84′: The quality in this second half has been very poor. Clinton Njie gets a chance to break forward but takes an eternity to bring the ball within his stride and Ghana clear their lines but not for long.

83′: Wakasso blasts his shot into the wall as the Cameroon defence can now clear their lines forward.

The substitute’s first action is to commit a clumsy foul infront of the box to give Ghana a free kick in an inviting position. Chance for Ghana here…

82′: Third and final substitution for Cameroon as Kunde Malong replaces Zambo Anguissa.

80′: Offside call there as Bassogog is played in by Choupo Moting but is wrongly called off the the assistant on the nearside.

79′: Cameroon probing on again as Bassogog releases Fai Collins down the right but he delivers in a disappointing cross.

77′: Substitution: Gyan Asamoah comes on for Kwadwo Asamoah.

74′: Brave defending there from Jonathan Mensah who throws his body on the line to block a goal-bound Bassogog shot as Ghana break forward through Owusu.

72′:Double Substitution for Cameroon: Gaetan Bong is replaced by Choupo Moting and Bahoken replaces Toko Ekambi

69′: Wakasso takes an inviting corner that is cleared by the Cameroon defence as Bassogog goes on a counter but is penalised for a foul on Kwadwo Asamoah.

65′: It has been a disappointing second half so far. Christian Bassogog once again gifts the ball in the Ghanaian defence as the Black stars wome forward.

62′: The first yellow card of the gamee goes Nuhu Kasim for an elbow on Toko Ekambi

59′: Thomas Partey takes another disappointing shot for Ghana which goes wide over Andre Onana’s bar.

57′: Fai Collins lifts a cross into the Ghanaian box but Mensah just touches the ball to put it off Clinton Njie .

52′: Jordan Ayew is down in midfield holdind his knee after a challenge from Mandjeck. Ghana have a free kick that is launched in the Cameroon box and Andre Ayew under the challenge of Ngadeu fires wide. The Ghana captain is appealing for a penalty there

51′: The game has notyet picked up the intensity of the first half as both sides sloppy in possession.

48′: Cameroon win a free kick in their own half after Gatan Bong is fouled by Jordan Ayew and the Indomitable Lions have the chance to restart play.

47′: Mubarak Wakasso with a desperate effort from midfield there which flies well ver Onana’s bar.

45′: We are back for the second half!

Ghana started the game brightly and dominated possession in the first quarter but the Indomitable Lions grew into the game and got the better chances as Ofori stepped up for Ghana to keeep the score level. The stage is set for a lightening second half.

45+1: Half Time, Cameroon 0-0 Ghana

One minute added on here.

43′:Mubarak Wakasso is lucky not to get a booking as Anguissa launches a counter for Cameroon but the Ghanaian stops him not once but twice before the referee awards a free kick for the Fulham man. However Clinto Njie’s delivery is disappointing.

40′: Big chance there for Cameroon as Bassogog robs Rahman off possession before playing in Toko Ekambi who pulls his cross back to the China-based player who has a clear sight at goal but his shot is parried for a corner by Ofori as Cameroon maintains the pressure.

39′:Oyongo Bitolo is released on the left by Clinton Njie as Cameroon get a chanc to counter but the left back puts in a disappointing cross which is calmly collected by Ofori.

35′: Chance!!!! Cameroon. The referee relaunches play quickly as Fai Collins catches the Ghanaian defence with a quick ball to Clinton Njie who fires at the near post but Ofori makes a great save as Cameroon win another corner.

33:Cameroon just have a slight edged at the moment and have been asking questions of the Ghanaian defence in the past five minutes. Ghana captain Andre Ayew is down holding his back and this could be bad news for Kwesi Appiah who could be forced into another early substitution.

31′: Toko Ekambi is played in through on goal by Anguissa but Jonathan Mensah clears just as the Villareal man is about to unleash his shot. Great defending from the Ghanaian there.

29′: Ghana are camped in their half as Cameroon look to find space but loose the ball after a series of probing infont of the Ghanaian defence.

27′: Zambo Anguissa robs Partey off the ball in midfield before freeing up Clinton Njie on the left whose cross for Toko Ekambi is cut out by Mensah. Ghana look to break but Jordan Ayew is just sort off the ball.

26′: After a series of tussles in the box, the corner yields to nothing as substitute Owusu drags his shot wide.

24′: Ghana are looking to exploit spaces behind Fai Collins as another inviting ball is threaded in for Jordan Ayem but Fai races back to clear for a Ghanaian corner.

22′: Andre Ayew frees his brother Jordan with a ball behind the Cameroon defence but the Crystal Palace man is caught up by Ngadeu who forces him to somehow send the ball out for a Cameroon throw in.

21′: Great skill there from Ngadeu to unleash Oyongo Bitolo there on the left but his cross is cleared by John Mensah.

18′: Baba Rahman has a battle down on the left side with Bassogog and that is one battle to watch out in this game as the Ghanaian comes out top this time but Kana Biyik steps in to clear.

14′ Bassogog whips in Cameroon’s first corner of the game but Ngadeu’s header is pushed away by the Ghanaian goalkeeper.

Substitution Ghana: Samuel Owusu comes on to replace Christian Atsu

12′: Christian Atsu bring Ghana forward here aad goes on a solo run before unleashing a strike that goes just wide off Andre Onana’s goal. The Newcastle Unite forward goes down holding his hastring from that shot and it seems we are going to see the first substitution of the game.

10′: Ghana have started the game brightly here but Bassogog give Cameroon an opportunty to push forward but the Ghanaian defence clears.

08′: Chance!!!! Ghana are refusing to go away as another corner is punched away by Andre Onana but only as far as a Ghana player who has a chance to unleash a shot at the edge of the Cameroon box but blasts his shot over the bar.

07′:Sloppy play from Fai Collins who is closed down by two Ghanaia players but Ngadeu is there to clear for a Ghana corner. The ensuing set piece is cleared by Kana Biyik and Ghana win another corner.

04′: Mandjeck is penalised for a foul on Andre Ayew as Ghana have a free kick in the Cameroon half. Karl Toko Ekambi clears the free kick and it preents an opportunity for Cameroon to counter with Clinton Njie but Baba is there to cut out the move.

01′: Caeroon get the game started here….

-Here is how the teams will line up for today’s atch

-Good afternoon and welcome to our 2019 Afcon coverage of this matc between Cameroon and Ghana