AFCON 2019: Cameroon’s Alioum Sidi to lead Afcon final match officials

Published on 18.07.2019 at 10h47 by Ariane Foguem

Cameroonian born Alioum Alioum Sidi will lead the match officials who will referee the 2019 African Cup of Nations final assisted by two other compatriots, Evariste Menkouande and Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue in Cairo, Egypt.

The information was revealed in a document published by CAF on Wednesday July 17, 2019.

The match which takes place on Friday will pitch the fennecs of Algeria against the Teranga lions of Senegal.

The 37 year old Cameroonian referee will be officiating his fourth match in this continental competition.

After refereeing the tournament opener that pitched host Egypt and Zimbabwe, Alioum Sidi officiated in Morocco- Cote D’Ivoire group stage game. His third outing was at the quarter finals in the match that opposed Madagascar to Tunisia.

These Cameroonian referees continue representing the country after the indomitable lions, holders of the Afcon title were eliminated from the competition by Nigeria during the round of 16.