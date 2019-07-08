AFCON 2019: Clarence Seedorf presents excuses for indomitable lions’ defeat

Cameroon’s indomitable lions head coach Clarence Seedorf has presented excuses to the country following his boys premature exit from the 2019 Africa cup of Nations competition ongoing in Egypt.

Speaking to the press few minutes after Saturday’s round of 16 encounter that saw Cameroon crash out of the competition after 3-2 defeat to Nigeria, Coach Clarence Seedorf said he was sorry for the defeat of his players.

“I am very sorry for the players and the country for the defeat” the Dutch Coach said.

He went further by acknowledging the indomitable lions were guilty of a shaky start, took over the game with their one goal lead during the late minutes of the first half but spoiled everything when resuming from the first half.

“Nigeria started better because we were a little bit passive, too slow to breakdown their defence. We got better… and scored two goals. After that, we slowed the game…” Clarence Seedorf said.

Cameroonians have been reacting to the Lions early exit from the Afcon 2019. To many, it is due to lack of preparation and a poor choice of players by Coach Clarence Seedorf.