AFCON 2019: Court of Arbitration for Sport rejects Comoros’ complaint

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland has dismissed Comoros’s complaint filed against Cameroon.

The Comoros Football Federation had tabled a complain to the Court demanding the disqualification of the lions from the 2019 AFCON in Egypt in accordance with article 92.1 of CAF standing orders for failing to host the competition this year.

“On the basis of the evidence and arguments presented by the parties, the Court of Arbitration for Sport Panel concluded that the appeals were inadmissible,” the court said in statement.

It continued that the FFC “had no concrete sporting interest” in Cameroon being excluded, as that would result in Malawi qualifying for the finals rather than Comoros.

The CAS indicated that Cameroon was originally due to appear at the Nations Cup as hosts but then had to qualify when Egypt were made hosts in January, what they did and thus have the right to take part in the competition.

The decision to reject the complaint of the Comoros thus validates the participation of the indomitable lions in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations slated to begin on June 21 this year in Egypt as well as Cameroon’s organization of the CHAN in 2020 and the 2021 AFCON.