Afcon 2019: Do or die match for Indomitable Lions against Comoros

The indomitable lions of Cameroon will today take on the coelacanths of Comoros at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium in a match that will count for the final round of matches of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers.

Cameroon needs just a draw from Saturday’s game to qualify for the 2019 AFCON build for Egypt in June.

Nevertheless, Clarence Seedorf and his boys would better go in for a victory at the end of this round six AFCON qualifying game.

To make this dream come true, the lions have been sharpening skills and fine-tuning tactics in several training sessions since Tuesday March 18 with emphasis laid on an attacking football and corner kick strategies.

During the away leg match in the Comoros Island at the Mitsamiouli stadium, the indomitable lions found it very difficult to meet the nets of the Comoros’ goal keeper, but this time around, they are home and have more chances to qualify.

Added to advantage of playing home, the indomitable lions of Cameroon can count on the presence of their football fans who during the two open-day training sessions made it a duty to come and encourage them.