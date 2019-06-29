AFCON 2019: Ghana hold Cameroon to boring draw

Chances were fewer and far in between as the Indomitable Lions and the Black Stars of Ghana played out to a goalless draw in their second group game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Christian Bassogog was presented with the best chance of the game in the first half but his goal bound shot was parried by Ghana goalkeeper Ofusi. A few half chances for Clinton Njie, Karl Toko Ekambi and Micheal Ngadeu rounded off the first half.

Both sides were guilty of some sloppy passy as the intensity of the game further dropped in the second half as Ghana was presented with a glorious chance late in the game to snatch a win.

Jean Armel Kana Biyick’s sloppy sideways pass to Ngadeu was intercepted by substitute Owusu who drove forward but his shot hit the woodwork as Cameroon survived a late scare.

Cameroon who tops the group with four points now turn their attention to their last game against Benin while Ghana who have not yet won a game in the competition face Guinea Bissau.