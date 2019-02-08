Afcon 2019: Ghana seeking Cameroon friendly

The Ghana Football Federation have written to their Cameroonian counterpart for a friendly match during the next FIFA break, sources have confirmed.

The Ghana FA want a friendly match that will hold in Accra and are ready to cover all expenses but the Cameroon Football Federation is yet to react to the request.

According to sources at the Ghana Football Federation, the GFA is ready to cover the expenses of the Cameroon delegation as well as pay the African Champions 25 thousand dollars (about 14.5 million francs cfa) as bonus.

The Cameroon Football Federation has denied to comment on the information as all eyes are set for next month’s crucial 2019 Afcon qualifier against Comoros in Yaounde.