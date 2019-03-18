Afcon 2019: Indomitable Lions begin camping ahead of Comoros game

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have began arriving their training base in Yaounde ahead of Saturday’s final group game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The few players who arrived this morning had to undergo indoor physical and medical tests Head coach Clarence Seedorf held his first press conference today in Yaounde where he said Cameroon will be going for the win to seal automatic qualification.

The team is expected to hold its first training session at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium at 19.00pm local time with more players expected to arrive.

Amongst the players expected to arrive camp later tonight are Andre Onana, Fabrice Ondoua, Fai Collins, Jerome Onguene, Michael Ngadeu, Oyongo Bitolo, Zambo Anguissa, Kunde Malong, Jacques Zoua, Clinton Njie, Choupo Moting, Joel Ngadeu and Jean Pierre Nsamè. Wilfried Kaptoum replaces the injured Armel Kana Biyick.