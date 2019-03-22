AFCON 2019: Indomitable Lions in buoyant mood ahead of Comoros game

The indomitable lions of Cameroon have had their 7th training session at the Yaounde Omnisport Stadium this Thursday morning ahead of Saturday’s crucial match against Comoros.

Speaking to reporters after the session, Maxime Eric Choupo Moting and Oyongo Bitolo highlighted the importance of Saturday’s match, saying they are expecting nothing short of victory in order to grasp their ticket for Egypt.

“We know how important Saturday’s match is for everyone and we need to take it serious. I think we are favourite because we are playing at home. We have confidence, though we know it is not going to be easy” Choupo Moting said.

“In the away leg game, we allowed Comoros to play, but now we are at home. We have the opportunity to qualify” Oyongo Bitolo said on his part.

The lions will on Saturday March 23, play Comoros at the Amadou Ahidjo Stadium in a do or die AFCON qualifying match.

Meantime, the National football team of the Comoros is scheduled to arrive in Yaounde tonight ahead of the match

Cameroon needs just a draw to qualify, meanwhile, the Comorians who are chasing their ever first AFCON ticket need a victory over the indomitable lions to secure their place in Egypt in June.