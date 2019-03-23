Afcon 2019: Jacques Zoua ruled out of Comoros game

Cameroon forward Jacques Zoua Daogari has been ruled out of this crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium.

Zoua was ruled out today after picking up a muscle injury in training on Friday will keep him out of action for at least seven to ten days.

He is the third Cameroon player ruled out for today’s game as the Indomitable Lions need just a point to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Head Coach, Clarence Seedorf has called on his plaayers to play without fear and go for a win despite the fact that they just need a draw to qualify.