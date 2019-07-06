34′: Cameroon have a free kick deep in the Nigerian half after Kenneth Omeruo brings down Fai Collins. Oyongo Bitolo and Kunde Malong stand over the ball.

33′: Christian Bassogog is held between two players as Ola Aina nicks the ball off the forward before launching the counter but the move breaks down after a poor pass from Musa

30′: Offside there against Choupo Moting who has been very quiet as Nigeria are back in the Cameroon half.

26′: Yellow Card for Kunde Malong who crashes into Etebo as the Stoke City man is down injured.

25′: Cameroon have a chance to break fast after Clinton Njie wins possesion at the edge of the Nigerian box before racing towards goal and laying off for Kunde Malong who takes a shot that flies agonisingly over the bar.

22′: Cameroon now have the game against them as they take control of the game. Bassogog slips just as he is about to take a shot but manages to lay off to Fai whose cross meets Kunde Malong. The midfielder’s shot is blocked and Camroon have a corner that is wasted on the far side by Oyongo.

19′:Goooooooal Odion Ighalo

The free kick is poor one and hit s the wall but Ahmed Musa is back to load one in and the ball fall to Ighalo whose shot richochets off Oyongo before ending in the back of the net.

18: Nigeria have an interesting free kick just at the right of the edge of the Cameroon box …

17′: Clumsy foul there from Clinton Njie who barges into the back from Moses Simon. The Marseille winger is getting a talking to from the referee.

15′: Great defending for Awaziem to puts a foot in to clear the ball as Clinton Njie was almost through on goal. Corner for Cameroon but Ngadeu heads just over the bar.

12′: Cameroon are careless at the back again as Oyongo slips in the box but is quick to get back to his feet and block the shot from Moses Simon who was ready to pounce on the mistake as Nigeria gets a corner that come to nothing.

11′: Good vision there from Malong to pick Bahoken behind the Nigeria defence aas the striker combines with Clinton Njie but Aina steps in at the crucial moment to block him from shooting on goal.

9′: Moses Simo brings the ball forward and frees Musa on the left but his shot is blocked by the Cameroon defence. Cameroon try to go long but Oyongo plays straight to Akpeyi.

5′: Cameroon have a free kick in midfield after Etebo brings down Mandjeck. The set piece is taken by Malong but Cameroon are penalised for a foul in the box.

4′:Yaya Banan with a mistake that almost cost Cameroon as he gifts the ball straight to Ahmed Musa who immediately try to play in Ighalo but Ngadeu is there to cut out the pass

3′: Nigeria probe into the Cameroon half as full back Awaziem is played in behind Fai Collins but his cross is cleared and Cameroon try to counter through Bassogog but the move is sniffed out by Nigeria who try to go again through Etebo.

2′:Cameroon respond with a corner of their own as Kunde Malong’s take is cleared at the front post by the Nigerian defence.

1′: Nigeria get us started and the first corner of the match conceeded by Oyongo Bitolo. Moses Simon takes it shot as a series of passes plays Odion Ighalo behind the Cameroon defence but the striker is flagged offside.

-Unbeaten run…..

-And the teams are out of the tunnel… here we go with the anthems

-Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has made FIVE changes to the team that suffered a shocking defeat to Madagascar last Sunday in their final group game. Daniel Akpeyi is back in goal for Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Kenneth Omeruo slots in the heart of the defence as Leon Balogun drops to the bench.

There is one change in midfield as Wilfried Ndidi returns to partner Oghenekaro Etebo as John Ogu drops to the bench. Skipper John Obi Mikel equally drops to the bench as Moses Simon is recalled. Up front, Alex Iwobi is back as Samuel Kalu drops to the bench. The Arsenal man is part of a strong four-man attack alongside Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon and Odion Ighalo.

-The big team news from the Cameroon camp is the absence of Andre Franck Zambo Anguissa who drops to the bench as Clarence Seedorf makes THREE changes to the side that drew against Benin on Tuesday. Karl Toko Ekambi, and Arnaud Djoum are the two other players who make way. In come, Christian Bassogog, Georges Mandjeck and Clinton Njie.

-First things first, here is the team news…

-This is a legendary fixture between two giants of African football who share EIGHT Africa Cup of Nations trophy between them with the indomitable Lions winnin five, their most recent in 2017.

-Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of this blockbuster round of 16 clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon