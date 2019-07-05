AFCON 2019: Nigeria will face a strong Cameroon team tomorrow- Clarence Seedorf

The Head coach of the indomitable lions of Cameroon Clarence Seedorf has expressed the determination of his team to defeat the super eagles of Nigeria tomorrow in the knockout stage of the ongoing 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Clarence Seedorf was speaking today in Alexandria Egypt, during the traditional pre match conference ahead of tomorrow’s encounter against Nigeria.

Confident of his team’s preparedness, Clarence Seedorf disclosed he does not underestimate any team but said it is tomorrow Nigeria would confirm they faced a strong Cameroon team.

He came back on the team’s primary objective, that of winning the AFCON. Talking about the recent disturbing phenomenon of indomitable lions not scoring goals, Clarence Seedorf noted that goal scoring is the consequence of actions teams create by themselves.

He regretted the lions are yet to create goal scoring opportunities but said it would come with time.

The crucial knockout match between Cameroon and Nigeria will be played tomorrow 5pm Cameroon time in Egypt’s city of Alexandria.