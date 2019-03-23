Sport › Football

Happening now

Afcon 2019 qualifiers Live: Cameroon vs Comoros

Published on 23.03.2019 at 14h45 by Francis Ajumane

Good afternoon and welcome to our Live Coverage of this crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and the Coelecathes of Comoros.

Team news loading in a minute….

Pierre Kunde Malong pitchside

-A few players have come out to meet with the fans pitchside but have disappeared back to the dressing room

-No early signs of the team news yet but as Journalducameroun.com reported earlier in the morning, striker Jacques Zoua has been ruled out with a slight muscle injury picked up in training on Friday. Read the details here

 

14:34: The crowd is slowly building out here at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium to cheer the Indomitable Lions to victory..

14:32: It is a ‘winner takes it all’ here at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium though the Indomitable Lions need just a point to book their flight at this year’s showpiece in Egypt.

