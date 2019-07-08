AFCON 2019: Seedorf unsure over future after lions exit

Coach Clarence Seedorf has expressed doubts as to whether or not he will continue coaching Cameroon’s indomitable lions after the team’s “humiliating” and early exit from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations competition.

The Dutch coach admitted to the press he was unsure over his continuous coaching of the men’s National football team last Saturday in Alexandria, Egypt.

“I don’t know whether I will continue with the team. I am not the one to decide. It’s the Federation that has to decide and not I even though I think it’s not the right time to discuss about contract” Clarence Seedorf said.

Since Clarence Seedorf’s appointment in August 2018, the Dutch coach has reportedly not had a very convincing outing with the indomitable lions. Of a total of 12 matches coached by him, the lions has won 4, lost three and drew 5.

Many attribute the lions’ poor performance at the Afcon 2019 to Seedorf’s ‘wrong choice” of players and game style.