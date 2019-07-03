AFCON 2019: Three indomitable lions voted into team of group stage

Cameroon’s indomitable lions Andre Onana, Yaya Banana and Franck Zambo Anguissa have been selected in the best squad of the group stage of the ongoing 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The information was made known today after publication of the best squad of the group stage by the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

Andre Onana who is one of Cameroon’s goal keeper finished the group stage without conceding a single goal.

Yaya Banana who plays as a defender scored Cameroon’s first goal against Guinea Bissau in their AFCON opener at Ismailia.

Midfielder Franck Zambo Anguissa on his part won the trophy of Man of the match for Cameroon’s first two matches against Guinea Bissau and Ghana.

Meantime, the indomitable lions will soon leave Ismailia for Alexandra today where they will continue fine-tuning tactics to face the super eagles of Nigeria come Saturday July 06 in the round of 16.