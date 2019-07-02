AFCON 2019: We are going for nothing but victory- Clarence Seedorf

Cameroon’s indomitable lions head coach Clarence Seedorf has disclosed that the team is essentially going in for a win in today’s encounter against the squirrels of Benin.

Clarence Seedorf was speaking yesterday in Ismailia during the traditional pre match conference ahead of Cameroon’s last group F match slated for today 5pm against Benin.

Accompanied by forward Stephane Bahoken, Clarence Seedorf revisited the objective of the squad.

“Obviously we want to become first in the group and like I have mentioned many times, we do not enter in a match to look for draws but to win and that will happen tomorrow” the head coach said yesterday.

Though confident of his boys play style, Clarence Seedorf nevertheless mentioned that Benin is a team to respect. “We respect Benin who complicated the life of Ghana in the first match” Clarence Seedorf further mentioned.

The indomitable lions though left with this last group match have already qualified for the 8th finals of the ongoing 2019 AFCON and will be playing to maintain their top position in group F.