AFCON 2019: “We need to look for goals this time”- Clarence Seedorf

The head coach of the indomitable lions of Cameroon Clarence Seedorf has acknowledged the inability of his boys to break through Benin’s tight defence during their last group game and said they will prepare more on goal scoring tactics ahead of knockout match against Nigeria.

Talking to the press after the virgin draw imposed on the indomitable lions by the squirrels of Benin who opted for a defence match, the Dutch Head coach said the essential thing is Cameroon’s qualification for the next round.

“The game was difficult but we played well. We created few chances but we were not able to score because Benin wanted a point desperately and made things very difficult for us…But then we qualified for the next round…” Clarence Seedorf said.

“Now we need to score goals this time around and we are going to look for possibilities in any other match to play.” Seedorf further said.

The lions will face the super eagles of Nigeria Saturday July 06, 2019 in the knock out stages. The winner of this encounter will likely face Egypt or South Africa at the quarter finals.